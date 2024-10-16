Eric Reibe Commits To UConn, Giving Dan Hurley His Second 2025 Signing
The UConn Huskies received their second commitment from the 2025 class on Wednesday.
After receiving a commitment from talented combo guard Darius Adams on September 30, Dan Hurley has added to his 2025 riches by landing seven-foot center Eric Reibe out of Potomac, Maryland.
Reibe was also considering Creighton, Kansas, Indiana, and Oregon.
Reibe gave some hints pointing to a UConn commitment when he followed most of the Huskies players and coaches on Instagram on Tuesday evening.
Still, anything can happen in college basketball recruiting, and Huskies fans were on the edge of their seats on Wednesday afternoon as Reibe confirmed his commitment to UConn via live stream with 247 Sports.
Adam Finkelstein of 247 Sports asked Reibe about his journey over the last few months as Reibe has watched his stock soar.
"My main focus was to just train hard and just get better every single day," Reibe said. "I didn't pay attention to all the outside stuff. I just wanted to get better every single day, compete, and just try to win everything and then the rest would come."
