2026 Three-Star Recruit Announces Decommitment From UConn
The fallout from Jim Mora's departure continues to reshape the UConn Huskies' roster as the Huskies have lost another key piece of their 2026 recruiting class.
Three-star linebacker Westen Ard has announced his decision to decommit from the program. It is the third decommitment since Mora left for Colorado State on November 25. Defensive back Cason Dash made it four only a while later. The Huskies have eight total decommitments in the current recruiting cycle.
Ard shared the news on X, citing the coaching staff shakeup as the major reason behind his decision.
“With the uncertainty of the UConn football staff, I will be decommitting from the University of Connecticut. I’m thankful for the opportunity and the relationships over these past months. With that being said I will be reopening my recruitment!” Ard wrote.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia, committed to the Huskies on June 10, 2025, following an official visit to Storrs. He chose UConn over the likes of Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Miami (OH), Navy, Troy and UAB.
In his senior season, Ard racked up 122 total tackles with 67 solo stops while averaging 10.2 tackles per game. He also contributed six sacks, one interception, and forced a fumble. Over his entire varsity career, Ard accumulated 290 total tackles, 173 solo stops, and 17 sacks. On the offensive front, he carried the ball 31 times for 87 yards and 12 touchdowns in his varsity career.
UConn’s 2026 Recruiting Class in Turmoil
The 2026 recruiting class has taken a significant hit ever since Jim Mora left for Colorado State. Ard joins quarterback Carter Emanuel and safety Kallen Martinez as recent decommits following Mora's exit.
Other losses in the cycle include running back Jayden Fox (now committed to UNLV), wide receiver Quayd Hendryx (Minnesota), edge rusher Jacquey Ferguson Jr., and cornerback Javion Romer.
The situation on the current roster is equally dire. The offense has lost star running back Victor Rosa (1,405 career yards, 18 TDs) and talented transfer back MJ Flowers to the transfer portal. Emerging receiver John Neider has also entered the portal.
Linebacker Oumar Diomande, the team's leading tackler with 111 stops and five sacks, is gone. The secondary has been decimated, losing interception leader Cam Chadwick (4 INTs), veteran Chris Hudson, true freshman standout Osiris Gilbert, and cornerback Kolubah Pewee Jr.
UConn now has only nine commits in the 2026 class, which has now slid to No. 123 in the national rankings.
