Bills Draft UConn Blocker Chase Lundt
One Connecticut Huksy is set to circle the wagons.
With the 206th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected UConn offensive tackle Chase Lundt, a Texas native that had been with the team since 2019. Lundt is the second Husky to be drafted by the Bills, joining receiver Marcus Easley in 2010's fourth round.
Lauded for his pass blocking, the 24-year-old Lundt had been a Storrs staple since joining the program out of Martin High School. After two false starts (redshirting in 2019 before UConn opted out of the following year's campaign), Lundt began a lasting reign on the Huskies' offensive line and missed but one game thereafter.
Standing at 6-7 and weighing in at 305 lbs., Lundt did not allow a sack this season and earned Group of Five All-American honors for his efforts. He was part of a sterling end for the UConn offense, which scored at least 27 points in all but one of its final five games, which included a win over North Carolina in December's Fenway Bowl.
"Lundt is an experienced right tackle with a tall frame, well-rounded build and very good athletic ability to protect his edges on an island in pass protection and excel in a wide zone run scheme," Bleacher Report's scouting department said of Lundt. "His lack of mass and girth sap his ability to brace and anchor against power which calls into his ability to be an everyday starter in the NFL (especially due to being an older prospect) but he should be able to carve out a role with spot starter potential during his rookie contract."
With Lundt's fellow blocker Christian Haynes going to the Seattle Seahawks in last year's third round UConn has had football prospects drafted in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2017-18 (Obi Melifonwu/Folorunso Fatukasi).
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags