New UConn HC Jason Candle's Contract Details Revealed

The UConn Huskies announced Jason Candle as the 33rd head football coach in program history on December 6, 2025, just 10 days after the unexpected departure of Jim Mora to Colorado State.

Candle and UConn have agreed to a six-year contract through the 2031 season. The base compensation totals $2.515 million, approximately $419,000 annually, according to the Hartford Courant's Joe Arruda. However, the incentive structure reveals the university's ambitious vision.

The contract includes up to $1 million in College Football Playoff bonuses, representing 40 percent of the total available incentives, and up to $850,000 in additional performance incentives. The structure proves that the Huskies are not content with just bowl eligibility, and are aiming for College Football Playoff qualification and more.

"I am honored to be named the head football coach at the University of Connecticut," Candle said following his arrival. "UConn is a prestigious institution and I'm grateful to David Benedict and the leadership team for entrusting me with this opportunity. Nicole, Avery, Cameron, Colton, and I are excited to join the Husky family and become part of the Storrs community.”

“UConn has all the ingredients for success—outstanding facilities, passionate fans, and a commitment to excellence. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum here and developing a program that builds young men of character and makes our fans and alumni proud. I can't wait to get to work with our student-athletes and staff. Let's go Huskies!"

Candle arrives at UConn with an impeccable resume. As Toledo's head coach since 2015, he compiled an 81-44 record, the most victories in school history. Under his leadership, the Rockets never experienced a losing season, won two MAC Championships (2017, 2022), captured three MAC West Division titles, and earned seven bowl appearances.

In 2023, he managed an 11-3 record, an 8-0 MAC conference record (first in school history), a top-25 national ranking, and a victory over Mississippi State by 24 points. In 2024, Toledo defeated two Power Four opponents, including a dramatic six-overtime victory over Pitt.

Jason Candle’s Success

Ten Toledo players have been drafted into the NFL during Candle’s tenure, including Quinyon Mitchell, the first Toledo first-round pick in 31 years (Philadelphia Eagles, 2024, 22nd overall). Other notable graduates include Kareem Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie, and Diontae Johnson, a 2021 Pro Bowler.

Toledo secured the MAC's highest-rated recruiting class seven times during Candle's tenure, including in 2024, with that class receiving the highest rating in MAC history while placing ahead of several Power Four programs.​

