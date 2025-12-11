Star UConn RB Enters Transfer Portal

The UConn Huskies continue to take blows to their roster weeks after Jim Mora left for Colorado State. After losing nearly 20 talents to either the transfer portal or decommitment, the program is set to lose one of its biggest offensive weapons.

Redshirt junior running back Cam Edwards has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 11. On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news on X.

“BREAKING: UConn starting RB Cam Edwards plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports.”

BREAKING: UConn starting RB Cam Edwards plans to enter the Transfer Portal. This season he totaled 199 carries for 1,132 yards and 14 TDs



Will be one of the Top Portal RBs⁰

Edwards had a historic 2025 season, recording ​​199 carries for 1,132 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He became he first UConn running back since 2019 to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. He was named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award and selected to the Shrine Bowl 1000. The Huskies’ RB also charted 19 receptions, 187 yards, and one touchdown receiving in 2025

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound RB played a massive role in UConn's recent success. Across three seasons wearing the Husky uniform, Edwards has bagged 2,580 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

UConn’s Roster Overhaul Following Jim Mora’s Exit

UConn has been hit hard on the roster and recruiting front following Jim Mora’s departure to Colorado State. In the week after he left, the Huskies lost nine key players to the transfer portal, including their leading tackler, top interceptor, starting left tackle, and top two running backs.

The 2026 recruiting class has also collapsed, dropping to seven commits and falling to No. 134 nationally after multiple recruits backed out, several of them immediately after Mora’s exit.

UConn’s portal losses have affected nearly every position group, with the secondary and backfield hit the hardest. Cam Chadwick and Oumar Diomande, the team’s interception leader and top tackler, entered the portal alongside playmakers such as Victor Rosa, MJ Flowers, and receiver John Neider.

Freshman defensive back Osiris Gilbert, proven veterans like Ben Murawski and Chris Hudson, and depth pieces such as Kolubah Pewee Jr., Mel Brown, and Carsten Casady added to the list.

The Huskies’ 2026 class was hurt badly as multiple key recruits reconsidered their futures. Early departures included safety Kallen Martinez and quarterback Carter Emanuel, the top offensive piece in the class.

Cornerback Cason Dash and linebacker Westen Ard followed, each citing uncertainty after Mora’s exit. Offensive linemen Max Vivier and Luke Hatfield also flipped to other programs, while tight end Liam Fuller reopened his recruitment, leaving UConn with major holes on both sides of the ball.

