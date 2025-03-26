Titans Sign Former UConn QB Tim Boyle
Former Connecticut Huskies quarterback Tim Boyle is running with a new pack.
The Tennessee Titans announced the signing of the veteran passer on Wednesday as he seeks a seventh season of NFL service. Boyle previously played three seasons of UConn football before transferring to Eastern Kentucky.
Should he gain entrance in the regular season, Boyle would become the 16th player in UConn history to gain seven seasons of NFL experience, a tally that also includes Will Beatty, Donald Brown, Byron Jones, and Anthony Sherman. He would also tie current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky for most seasons from a Connecticut quarterback.
As it stands, only two former Huskies (Brian Kozlowski, Andrew Adams) have had longer seasons as undrafted NFL men. Boyle joined the league in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers and backed up Aaron Rodgers, an understudy role he'd later reprise with the New York Jets in 2023.
The Hartford native and Xavier High School alum faces an uphill battle to make the Titans' final roster: Tennessee currently carries two quarterbacks (Will Levis and Brandon Allen) on their active roster but is widely expected to use the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on an another thrower, widely expected to be Miami rep Cam Ward.
Boyle spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, completing 27-of-50 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown and interception each in three appearances. He has five NFL starts to his name and has also repped the Packers, Jets, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags