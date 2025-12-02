Top 2026 Prospect Decommits From UConn
The UConn Huskies’ roster and recruiting board continue to thin following Jim Mora’s departure for Colorado State. The latest hit comes on the 2026 recruiting class.
Three-star Florida defensive back Cason Dash has decommitted from the Huskies’ 2026 class, dropping the Huskies to nine commits. He announced his decision to decommit via X, citing coaching changes.
“Do to the uncertainty coaching staff at The University of Connecticut i will be de-committing and re opening up my recruitment,” Dash wrote.
Dash, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back from Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida, committed to UConn on June 9, 2025, shortly after taking an official visit to Storrs. The Huskies had first offered back in May 2023, when he was still an underclassman.
He chose the Huskies over offers from Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, UMass, USF, and others. A two-way player at Lake Gibson, Dash lined up at both cornerback and wide receiver but was recruited primarily as a corner at the Power Four level.
Dash is now the fourth decommitment in the 2026 class since Mora’s exit and the eighth overall decommit across the 2025 and 2026 cycles, with the Huskies’ 2026 class dropping to No. 123 nationally in the Rivals/On3 industry rankings.
UConn’s Roster Overhaul Since Mora’s Departure
Dash’s decommitment is only one piece of a larger talent pool that has departed since Mora left for Colorado State on November 25. On offense, homegrown running back Victor Rosa has entered the portal after totaling 1,405 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in his UConn career.
Fellow back MJ Flowers, an FCS All-Conference performer at Eastern Illinois who transferred in and appeared in four games this season, is also in the portal seeking a larger role. Wide receiver John Neider, who posted 24 catches for 395 yards and two touchdowns this year, has joined them.
Defensively, the damage has been even more severe. Star linebacker Oumar Diomande, who led the team with 111 tackles and five sacks this season, has entered the portal. In the secondary, playmaking corner Cam Chadwick (four interceptions, 63 tackles), veteran defensive back Chris Hudson (22 career appearances), true freshman breakout Osiris Gilbert (21 tackles, seven PBUs, one INT in 10 games), and transfer corner Kolubah Pewee Jr. have all opted to move on as well.
UConn’s next head coach will take over a program with back-to-back nine-win seasons and a bowl win, but a roster and recruiting base that will need to be rebuilt almost from scratch.
