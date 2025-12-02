Tracking Every UConn Change Since Jim Mora’s Departure
The UConn Huskies’ roster and recruiting efforts have been hit hard since Jim Mora left for Colorado State. The move has triggered a wave of UConn talent decommitting and heading to the transfer portal.
UConn has lost nine key players to the transfer portal in the week following Mora's departure. This includes its leading tackler, interception leader, starting left tackle, and top two running backs. The secondary has been hit hardest, with four defensive backs exiting.
UConn's 2026 class has also taken major blows. It is now down to nine verbal commits and has plummeted to No. 123 in the national rankings. The class has lost a total of eight recruits, four after Mora’s departure, including its only quarterback, top linebacker and multiple defensive backs.
UConn’s Transfer Portal Departures
Cam Chadwick, Defensive Back
Chadwick was the defense's top playmaker in the secondary, finishing the 2025 season with 63 tackles and a program-high four interceptions. He was the first to enter the transfer portal, announcing his decision on November 26, only a day after Mora’s departure.
Victor Rosa, Running Back
The "Bristol Pistol," Rosa followed the defensive back to the transfer portal on the same day. He leaves with 1,405 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, including a breakout freshman season with 11 scores. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Chris Hudson, Defensive Back
A local product from Windsor, Connecticut, Hudson appeared in 22 career games for the Huskies. He finished the 2025 season with seven tackles. The DB announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on November 27.
Oumar Diomande, Linebacker
Diomande was the heart of the Huskies’ defense. The redshirt sophomore linebacker led the team with a staggering 111 tackles and added five sacks. He also entered the portal on November 27.
John Neider, Wide Receiver
Neider caught 24 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore season. He appeared in every game and started 9. The WR has two years of eligibility remaining. He announced his decision to leave UConn on November 27.
MJ Flowers, Running Back
Flowers arrived from Eastern Illinois as an FCS star with 1,837 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 80 catches for 539 yards. He was expected to be a major offensive weapon but was limited to just 14 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown in four games at UConn. With two years of eligibility left, he entered the portal on November 28.
Kolubah Pewee Jr., Defensive Back
Pewee Jr. never played a snap at UConn due to injury. The former Georgetown transfer logged 68 tackles, two interceptions, and 15 pass breakups in 30 games. The Staten Island native has one year of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal on November 29.
Osiris Gilbert, Defensive Back
Gilbert was a true freshman, appearing in 10 games and recording 21 tackles, seven pass breakups, and an interception. He held offers from Power Four programs like Georgia and Florida State before signing with UConn. He entered the transfer portal on November 29 with three years of eligibility left.
Ben Murawski, Offensive Lineman
The 6-foot-7, 335-pound left tackle started all 12 games in 2025 and was one of the nation's most dominant run-blockers. Murawski was the No. 3 run-blocking tackle nationally among players with at least 400 snaps and the No. 22 overall tackle. He entered the transfer portal on November 30.
UConn’s 2026 Recruiting Class Decommitments
Kallen Martinez, Safety
Martinez was the first recruit to decommit after the Mora news. The 6-foot-3 safety from Tampa, Florida, reopened his recruitment immediately after decommitting on November 26.
Carter Emanuel, Quarterback
Emanuel was perhaps the biggest blow to the future. The three-star quarterback from Orlando, Florida, decommitted after being offered by Mora's new staff at Colorado State. Emanuel held offers from Pitt, West Virginia, and UCF, and his exit leaves UConn without a quarterback in its 2026 class.
Cason Dash, Defensive Back
A three-star corner from Lakeland, Florida, Dash backed off his commitment less than a week after Mora's departure. The 6-foot-1 defensive back had chosen UConn over Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, UMass, USF, and others.
Westen Ard, Linebacker
The three-star linebacker from Houston County, Georgia, was a cornerstone of the Huskies’ 2026 recruiting class. He decommitted, citing the coaching staff uncertainty after a senior season where he racked up 122 tackles and six sacks. Ard held offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and others.
