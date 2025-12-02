Huskies Report

Tracking Every UConn Change Since Jim Mora’s Departure

The UConn Huskies are getting thin with each passing day after Jim Mora left for Colorado State.

Nishant Gupta

Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora watches from the sideline as they take on the Ball State Cardinals at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora watches from the sideline as they take on the Ball State Cardinals at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies’ roster and recruiting efforts have been hit hard since Jim Mora left for Colorado State. The move has triggered a wave of UConn talent decommitting and heading to the transfer portal. 

UConn has lost nine key players to the transfer portal in the week following Mora's departure. This includes its leading tackler, interception leader, starting left tackle, and top two running backs. The secondary has been hit hardest, with four defensive backs exiting. 

UConn's 2026 class has also taken major blows. It is now down to nine verbal commits and has plummeted to No. 123 in the national rankings. The class has lost a total of eight recruits, four after Mora’s departure, including its only quarterback, top linebacker and multiple defensive backs. 

Former UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora
Colorado State's Director of Athletics John Weber, left, presents a jeresy to Jim Mora during a press conference to introduce the new head football coach at Canvas Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025 in Fort Collins, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UConn’s Transfer Portal Departures

Cam Chadwick, Defensive Back

Chadwick was the defense's top playmaker in the secondary, finishing the 2025 season with 63 tackles and a program-high four interceptions. He was the first to enter the transfer portal, announcing his decision on November 26, only a day after Mora’s departure.

Victor Rosa, Running Back

The "Bristol Pistol," Rosa followed the defensive back to the transfer portal on the same day. He leaves with 1,405 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, including a breakout freshman season with 11 scores. He has one year of eligibility remaining. 

Chris Hudson, Defensive Back

A local product from Windsor, Connecticut, Hudson appeared in 22 career games for the Huskies. He finished the 2025 season with seven tackles. The DB announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on November 27. 

Oumar Diomande, Linebacker

Diomande was the heart of the Huskies’ defense. The redshirt sophomore linebacker led the team with a staggering 111 tackles and added five sacks. He also entered the portal on November 27. 

John Neider, Wide Receiver

Neider caught 24 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore season. He appeared in every game and started 9. The WR has two years of eligibility remaining. He announced his decision to leave UConn on November 27. 

MJ Flowers, Running Back

Flowers arrived from Eastern Illinois as an FCS star with 1,837 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 80 catches for 539 yards. He was expected to be a major offensive weapon but was limited to just 14 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown in four games at UConn. With two years of eligibility left, he entered the portal on November 28. 

Kolubah Pewee Jr., Defensive Back

Pewee Jr. never played a snap at UConn due to injury. The former Georgetown transfer logged 68 tackles, two interceptions, and 15 pass breakups in 30 games. The Staten Island native has one year of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal on November 29.  

Osiris Gilbert, Defensive Back

Gilbert was a true freshman, appearing in 10 games and recording 21 tackles, seven pass breakups, and an interception. He held offers from Power Four programs like Georgia and Florida State before signing with UConn. He entered the transfer portal on November 29 with three years of eligibility left. 

Ben Murawski, Offensive Lineman

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound left tackle started all 12 games in 2025 and was one of the nation's most dominant run-blockers. Murawski was the No. 3 run-blocking tackle nationally among players with at least 400 snaps and the No. 22 overall tackle. He entered the transfer portal on November 30. 

UConn’s 2026 Recruiting Class Decommitments

Kallen Martinez, Safety

Martinez was the first recruit to decommit after the Mora news. The 6-foot-3 safety from Tampa, Florida, reopened his recruitment immediately after decommitting on November 26. 

Carter Emanuel, Quarterback

Emanuel was perhaps the biggest blow to the future. The three-star quarterback from Orlando, Florida, decommitted after being offered by Mora's new staff at Colorado State. Emanuel held offers from Pitt, West Virginia, and UCF, and his exit leaves UConn without a quarterback in its 2026 class. 

Cason Dash, Defensive Back

A three-star corner from Lakeland, Florida, Dash backed off his commitment less than a week after Mora's departure. The 6-foot-1 defensive back had chosen UConn over Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, UMass, USF, and others. 

Westen Ard, Linebacker

The three-star linebacker from Houston County, Georgia, was a cornerstone of the Huskies’ 2026 recruiting class. He decommitted, citing the coaching staff uncertainty after a senior season where he racked up 122 tackles and six sacks. Ard held offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and others.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!

feed

Published
Nishant Gupta
NISHANT GUPTA

Nishant is a sports writer with over four years of experience covering major leagues such as the NBA, NFL, and soccer. He has bylines in several reputable digital media platforms, including Sportskeeda, Athlon Sports, Pro Football & Sports Network, and PinkVilla. He's known for delivering insightful and engaging coverage on everything, turning game-day grit into punchy storytelling.

Home/Football