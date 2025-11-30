Two UConn DBs Enter Transfer Portal
The exit of talent from the UConn Huskies football program showed no signs of slowing down this weekend, as two more defensive backs announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
True freshman Osiris Gilbert and senior cornerback Kolubah Pewee Jr. have both declared for the portal. The decision causes more damage to a secondary already reeling from the losses of Cam Chadwick and Chris Hudson earlier in the week.
The departures continue following head coach Jim Mora's resignation on Nov. 25 to accept the head coaching position at Colorado State. With interim head coach Gordon Sammis now at the helm, the program is struggling to keep its talent on the roster.
UConn Freshman Osiris Gilbert Seeks New Opportunity
The Huskies are set to lose the 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive back from Duluth, Ga., to the transfer portal. A Peachtree Ridge High School product held offers from Power Four programs, including Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse, before ultimately signing with the Huskies.
Gilbert earned playing time in his very first season at UConn. He appeared in eight games during the 2025 season, totaling 21 tackles, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble. His best performance came in the overtime loss at Delaware, where he recorded seven tackles and a pass deflection. He also forced a fumble against FIU.
With three years of eligibility remaining, Gilbert will be an attractive target for multiple programs. The youngster has already proved that he can contribute at the top level.
On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news on X.
“BREAKING: UConn True Freshman DB Osiris Gilbert plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports,” Fawcett wrote. “The 5’10 175 DB totaled 21 Tackles, 7 PBU, & 1 INT in the 10 games he appeared in this season. Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining.”
Veteran Kolubah Pewee Jr. Moves on From UConn
Klubah Pewee Jr.’s time with the Huskies comes to an end after a brief and injury-plagued tenure in Storrs. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback from Staten Island, New York, transferred to UConn in Dec. 2024 after spending three seasons at Georgetown.
Unfortunately, his lone season at UConn never got off the ground. Pewee suffered an injury early in the year and did not appear in a single game for the Huskies. He will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.
Pete Nakos announced the news on X.
“UConn cornerback Kolubah Pewee Jr. is entering the transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ and I have learned. A former Georgetown transfer, he has 68 career tackles in 30 games with 2 INTs, 2 TFLs and 15 PBUs.” Nakos wrote.
UConn’s Roster Overhaul Following Jim Mora’s Departure
The losses of Gilbert and Pewee add to an already dire situation in the UConn secondary. Earlier in the week, standout cornerback Cam Chadwick, who recorded four interceptions and 63 tackles this season, announced his intention to transfer. Veteran defensive back Chris Hudson, a local product from Windsor, Connecticut, also declared for the portal after appearing in 22 career games.
The Huskies have now lost four defensive backs to the portal within days of Mora's departure. The damage extends beyond the secondary as well. Star linebacker Oumar Diomande, who led the team with 111 tackles and five sacks, is gone. Running backs Victor Rosa and MJ Flowers have both entered the portal, along with emerging receiver John Neider.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!