UConn Almost Pulls Off Stunning Upset Of Duke In Impressive Performance
The University of Connecticut Huskies' football team has shown already this season that they can play.
UConn dropped its first game of the season against Maryland in disappointing fashion, 50-7. Since then, the Huskies have looked like a completely different team. UConn took on Merrimack College in the second week of college football action and came away with a stunning 63-17 win.
The Huskies traveled to Duke to take on the Blue Devils for week three action on Saturday and looked like a very solid team once again. UConn didn't come away with the upset win, but they did come close. UConn was attempting to win its first road win over a power conference team since 2012 and almost did so.
UConn ended up falling short in its upset bid but only lost 26-21. The Huskies were leading 21-17 heading into the fourth quarter but then gave up nine points and ultimately lost the contest.
“We played our butts off against a really good football team on the road, and that’s encouraging but it’s not good enough,” UConn coach Jim Mora said as transcribed by ESPN. 'It’s not good enough. We have to win those games. That’s the step we have to take.'
"The takeaway: UConn: After struggling to sustain its early drives, the Huskies regained their rhythm in the third quarter. UConn’s ability to mix up its offensive looks, with explosive plays on the ground and consistent passing, bodes well for the Huskies’ future."
They will be back in action Saturday, September 21st against Florida Atlantic.
