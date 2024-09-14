UConn Football Can Make Team History On Saturday In Clash Vs. Duke
The University of Connecticut football team is entering its clash against Duke University on Saturday night with some confidence.
UConn didn't have the best start to the 2024 college football season. UConn took on Maryland in its season opener and fell 50-7. The Huskies responded in a major way afterward in its second game of the season against Merrimack College.
The Huskies got back on track and took down the Warriors by a score of 63-17. They now will face arguably their toughest test of the young season on Saturday night on the road against Duke. UConn should have some confidence heading into the contest and if they can win, they will make some team history, according to the Hartford Courant's Joe Arruda.
"The UConn football team (1-1) is going for its first road win over a power conference team since 2012 when it meets Duke (2-0) in Durham on Saturday," Arruda.
It will be difficult for the Huskies to get over the hump and earn their first road win over a power conference team since 2012, but they should have some confidence going into the clash. UConn clearly has shown that it can rack up some points. If the Huskies' offense looks anything like they did last week, they certainly could pull off the upset.
Fans won't have to wait much longer for the game as the Huskies will kick off action at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
