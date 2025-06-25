UConn Football Extends Series With ACC Foe
The UConn Huskies' football team will be running with the (Blue) Devils for a little while longer.
The program announced on Wednesday that the gridiron series with the Atlantic Coast Conference's Duke Blue Devils will continue for another two meetings: already set to run through the 2030 Football Bowl Subdivision season, the series will now feature showdowns in September 2027 and October 2028 in Durham and East Hartford respectively.
Such a series is set to continue later this year, as Duke visits Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Nov. 8. The Blue Devils are one of three ACC opponents on the independent Huskies' docket this time around, as they'll also visit Syracuse and Boston College in September and October respectively.
The blue dates on the Huskies' replace a cancelled couple against the University of Mississippi.
UConn and Duke have done battle on four prior occasions, splitting the quartet to date. The Blue Devils has won each of the last two meetings staged in each both of the prior seasons, including a 26-21 win at Wallace Wade Stadium in September. Cam Edwards had 106 yards and a score on the ground while Langston Hardy took an interception back for a touchdown.
Duke is fresh off a nine-win season that ended in the Gator Bowl. The Blue Devils are led by second-year head coach and former Miami boss Manny Diaz and their roster is headlined by lasting cornerback Chandler Rivers, who earned first-team All-ACC honors last year.
Duke also welcomes in new quarterback Darian Mensah after he threw 22 touchdown passes for Tulane last year. The Blue Devils are seeking to tie a program record by reaching their fourth consecutive bowl game, having won the first two before falling to the Rebels in Jacksonville last year.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags