UConn Football Reveals Kickoff Times for 2025 Home Games
UConn Huskies fans can officially start counting the hours until kickoff.
The Huskies' program revealed the kickoff times for the 2025 home slate at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Thursday: things get underway on Aug. 30, when the Huskies and Central Connecticut State open at 2 p.m. ET in East Hartford.
View the full slate below (All times ET)...
- Saturday, August 30: Central Connecticut State, 2 p.m., UConn+
- Saturday, September 20: Ball State, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, October 4: Florida International, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, November 1: UAB, 12 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, November 8: Duke, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, November 15: Air Force, 12 p.m.., CBS Sports Network
In addition to the home games, it was further announced that UConn's Sept. 6 visit to Syracuse will go down at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Huskies' road slate also includes visits to Delaware, Buffalo, Boston College, Rice, and Florida Atlantic. This season is the fifth to broadcast Husky home games on CBS Sports Network, which entered into a deal with the program upon declaring independence in 2019.
UConn enters year four of the Jim Mora Jr. era seeking back-to-back bowl bids for the first time since 2007-10. The Huskies won nine games, their best output in 17 years, and capped things off with a 27-14 win over North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl. That included a 6-1 mark in East Hartford, the one defeat being a 23-20 decision against Wake Forest in October.
This time around, the Huskies face three major conference opponents, all hailing from the ACC (Syracuse, Boston College, Duke). On the home ledger, UAB and Air Force will make their maiden voyages to East Hartford while Ball State visits for the first time since 2002.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags