UConn Huskies' Jim Mora Honored With Head Coach Of The Year Award
UConn Huskies football has had a victorious season, and their head coach is being acknowledged for it.
On Monday, UConn announced through its official athletics website that Mora has been named the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston Head Coach of the Year.
“The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston in conjunction with The New Balance Athletic Shoe Company announced they have chosen UConn head football coach Jim Mora as their 2024 Head Coach of the Year,” the announcement said.
“Coach Mora will be honored along with the rest of the award winners at The Bob Whelan College Football Awards Night on Monday, December 16 in Burlington, Mass.”
Mora has led UConn to an 8-4 record this year, Mora’s third season in Storrs. The Huskies football program has not won eight games in a season since 2010. This year’s Huskies were an impressive 6-1 at home at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
Notably, Mora presided over an explosive offensive season for the Huskies. UConn has scored 32.2 points per game, the highest seen by the program since 1997.
Mora’s Huskies weren’t bad on defense, either, allowing the fewest points (286) in a UConn season since 2015.
On December 8, Mora and his team will find out which bowl game they are playing in to cap off one of the most glorious seasons in program history.
