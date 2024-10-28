Former UConn Big Man To Start Season With Chicago Bulls G League Affiliate
A former UConn Huskies center under Dan Hurley is starting the NBA season developing with the Chicago Bulls’ G League affiliate.
While it had been reported before the season that second-year pro Adama Sanogo — a national champion at UConn in 2023 — would see an increased role with the Bulls this season, he’s nonetheless going to keep getting reps to start the year with the G League Windy City Bulls.
Daily Campus’ Sam Calhoun reported the news on Monday.
“Adama Sanogo is on the Windy City Bulls on a two-way contract to start the G-League season, per release,” Calhoun said.
Sanogo is still just 22 years old. He appeared in 9 games for the Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also shot 51.9 percent from the field during those contests.
Sanogo looked much improved during the preseason, and there’s no reason to believe that he isn’t still in line to receive significant NBA burn this season for Chicago.
Keep an eye on the Bulls possibly trading veteran center Nikola Vucević before February, as this would surely lead to a Sanogo promotion and increased opportunity.
