Former UConn Center Turns In Best NBA Performance So Far In Trail Blazers Win
The Portland Trail Blazers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, and a former UConn Huskies center played a key role in the victory.
Former UConn big man Donovan Clingan had his best NBA regular season game so far with nine points and nine rebounds on 4-for-6 from the field to go along with two blocks.
Clingan is now averaging 5.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 66.7 percent shooting through his first three NBA games. That’s very solid production for the 13.3 minutes per game that Clingan has received thus far, a number that figures to rise as the season continues.
Clingan showed what he’s capable of in extended NBA minutes when he logged a monstrous 20-rebound performance during preseason.
The Trail Blazers might struggle to win consistently this year, but they are definitely set at center moving forward between former No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton and Clingan.
Clingan is one of nine active players in the NBA right now who formerly played at UConn.
He was drafted at No. 7 overall in the 2024 NBA draft by Portland and is still just 20 years old.
More NBA: Former UConn Star Off To Incredible Start To New NBA Season With Pelicans