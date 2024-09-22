Former UConn Forward Reminds Everyone Who He Is As Bundesliga Season Begins
Two former UConn Huskies teammates have reunited in Germany to play for FC Bayern Munich in the Basketball Bundesliga.
Point guard Shabazz Napier and forward Niels Giffey were both part of UConn’s 2011 and 2014 national championships. Napier went on to play for multiple NBA teams, and Giffey launched his European pro career in 2014 as a member of Alba Berlin.
Before landing with Bayern Munich in 2022, the 33-year-old Giffey had stints with Žalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) and Murcia (Spain).
Giffey’s longtime friend Napier signed with Bayern Munich on September 4 and got off to a great start with the club in his debut on Friday, scoring nine points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.
On Sunday, it was Giffey’s turn, as he led all scorers with 16 points in a 78-70 loss to MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. Bayern Munich is now 1-1 on the season after defeating Niners Chemnitz 73-59 in the first game of the season.
Giffey and Napier, along with former UConn forward/center Tyler Olander, are still the only Division I men’s basketball players to have won a national title in their freshman and senior seasons.
