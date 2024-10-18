Former UConn Guard Drops 27 Points In Thrilling Euroleague Victory
The UConn Huskies have their fingerprints all over the basketball world.
Former UConn guard Shabazz Napier — a two-time national champion in Storrs — has joined Bayern Munich this season.
Operating as the German club’s starting point guard, Napier has proven to be a reliable scorer, averaging 17.5 points per game through four Euroleague contests so far.
Napier’s latest performance was electric, as he poured in 27 points on 6-for-10 shooting from three in a 109-107 victory over Paris on Thursday night.
Bayern Munich’s website provided a game recap replete with some thoughts on Napier’s outing from head coach Gordon Herbert.
“In front of 11,200 fans, FC Bayern Basketball triumphed in an exhilarating high-scoring duel, narrowly defeating Paris, the conqueror of Panathinaikos and EuroCup champion, 109-107,” the recap said.
“Led by (Carsen) Edwards (32 points, 6 three-pointers) and Napier … the German champions overcame many tough moments in their third game since Sunday.”
“Shabazz’s biggest contribution was his leadership on the court,” Herbert said, per the recap. “It’s the fourth game in eight days for the players, but we fought through … the players deserve a lot of credit for the mental toughness they showed.”
Napier finished the game 7-for-7 from the free throw line. The former Husky had an efficient first half, dropping 13 points on 3-for-4 field goals to go along with four assists.
More NCAA: UConn Senior Guard Could Surprisingly Be In Danger Of Losing Minutes