Former UConn Guard Explodes For Career-High 30 Points For Nets In Win Over Suns
A former UConn Huskies guard experienced a career-defining moment on an NBA court on Wednesday night.
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off an impressive 127-117 road victory over the Phoenix Suns, much thanks to 30 points from 25-year-old guard Tyrese Martin, who was making just his sixth appearance for the Nets this season.
Martin is on a two-way contract with Brooklyn and hadn’t scored more than six points in any of the five games he got on the floor for leading up to Wednesday night.
In an explosive turn of events for Martin, he caught fire and went 8-for-10 from three against Phoenix, becoming Brooklyn’s hero for the night.
The Nets — a presumed lottery team entering the season — are now a shocking 9-10 on the year and 3-3 in games in which Martin gets minutes.
Martin is a Dan Hurley product. He played for Hurley at Rhode Island and followed Hurley to UConn, where Martin averaged 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season for the Huskies.
Martin’s rise in the Nets organization has become a riveting narrative. He started off on an Exhibit 10 contract over the summer before beating out former lottery picks to secure a two-way deal.
Now, Martin is dropping 30-pieces on teams led by Kevin Durant.
UConn’s NBA legacy continues to expand.
