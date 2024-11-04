Former UConn Huskies Star Shooting Guard Scores 19 In Pelicans Loss
Former UConn Huskies star Jordan Hawkins continued his consistent scoring output for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
Despite the shorthanded Pelicans losing 126-111 to the Atlanta Hawks, Hawkins dropped 19 points on 7-for-18 from the field to go along with three assists and three rebounds. He was averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game heading into Sunday.
Hawkins is getting the opportunity to start for the Pelicans right now because of injuries. Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones are all currently out and the Pelicans have fallen to 3-4 after starting the year 2-0. Zion Williamson also missed Sunday’s game, but he is day-to-day with hamstring tightness.
Hawkins has continued his production in the face of New Orleans battling injuries, and it hasn’t hurt that he’s probably gotten more minutes as a result.
Over the first few games, it looked like Hawkins was primed to become a top Sixth Man of the Year candidate.
New Orleans’ health or lack thereof will determine how many games the talented six-foot-five shooting guard ends up starting this season.
