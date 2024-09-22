Former UConn Point Guard Impresses In Debut With New Team Overseas
The NCAA and NBA seasons are not yet underway, but other UConn Huskies are playing regular season pro basketball games across the world.
One of those Huskies is legendary guard Shabazz Napier, who signed with FC Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga at the start of September. The 33-year-old point guard won two national titles at UConn before playing multiple seasons in the NBA.
Napier made his debut with Bayern Munich on Friday, impressing with an all-around game of nine points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 73-59 victory over Niners Chemnitz. Napier was 2-for-4 from downtown. He started the game at point guard for his new team.
10 years removed from winning NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Napier is still playing productive basketball at a high level. He was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft and averaged 7.1 points per game over 345 NBA games as a member of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Washington Wizards.
In 2021, Napier took his career overseas, and he’s played for Zenit Saint Petersburg, Mexico City Capitanes, Olimpia Milano, Crvena zvezda, and Olimpia Milano before his current stint with Bayern Munich.
