Former UConn Shooting Guard Sees Third-Year Option Picked Up By Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Friday that they are picking up the third-year team option on their talented shooting guard, a former member of the UConn Huskies.
22-year-old Jordan Hawkins is about to embark on his second season in the NBA, but Hawkins has already been locked up by his team for a third season.
USA Today Sports’ Michael Scotto reported on Hawkins’ option on Friday.
"The New Orleans Pelicans have exercised the third-year team option on guard Jordan Hawkins, as expected," Scotto said. "Hawkins will earn $4.74 million for the 2025-26 season."
The Pelicans also announced the news on their official X page.
"The team has exercised the third-year option on guard Jordan Hawkins," the announcement said. "Selected 14th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Hawkins appeared in 67 games (10 starts) for New Orleans last season, averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.3 minutes per contest while shooting .382 from the floor, .366 from three-point range and .838 from the line."
Hawkins was a central figure in Dan Hurley’s first championship with UConn in 2023. Hawkins was also named first-team All-Big East in 2023, his sophomore (and last) season with the Huskies before entering the draft.
More NCAA: Former UConn Star Scores 25 Points In Thrilling Upset Win Over European Power