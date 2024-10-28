Huskies Report

Former UConn Star Among NBA's Top Rebounders To Begin 2024-25 Season

The former Huskies big man has been dominating the boards in the season's first week

Colin Keane

Justin Casterline / Stringer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, and a former UConn Huskies big man was a huge reason why.

Most people will be discussing 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey’s 45 points as the story of the night, but don’t sleep on Andre Drummond’s 17 rebounds in 37 minutes as a key performance for Philadelphia in their overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Drummond is vital for the 76ers right now as they start their season without Joel Embiid.

The 31-year-old Drummond got his season started with a double-double in Philadelphia’s opener and has continued dominating the boards since. Over the first three games of the season, Drummond is No. 2 in the NBA in total rebounds with 39, second only to the LA Clippers’ Ivica Zubac (41).

Drummond is also notably averaging 8 fewer minutes than Zubac per game so far.

A lot of people scoffed when Drummond called himself the best rebounder of all time over the summer, but the man continues to produce.

Drummond spent one season at UConn (2011-12) and was selected at No. 9 overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons.

Drummond has played for six teams in total in what is becoming an illustrious NBA career.

