Former UConn Star Broke Multiple WNBA Records During 2024 Playoff Run
Former UConn Huskies star Napheesa Collier just pulled off arguably the greatest postseason in the history of the WNBA.
Collier’s Minnesota Lynx falling a few possessions short of a championship doesn’t take away from the eye-popping numbers that Collier produced throughout Minnesota’s dream playoff run.
The 28-year-old four-time All-Star performed throughout the postseason in a way that will not soon be forgotten by UConn, Lynx and WNBA fans alike.
The UConn women’s basketball official X account recapped the handful of WNBA records that Collier broke during the 2024 playoffs.
“Most points in a WNBA postseason (285). Tied (for) most points in a WNBA Playoffs game (42). Most steals in a WNBA Finals series (17). Most points over a two-game WNBA Playoffs stretch (80). First player to lead WNBA Playoffs in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks.”
What Collier just accomplished has not been talked about enough, especially in light of all of the attention being (deservedly) heaped upon three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart, another former Husky.
Appreciate what Collier just did! It will not happen again in the WNBA Playoffs for a long time, if ever.
