Former UConn Star Donovan Clingan Suffers Devastating Ankle Injury In NBA
Former UConn Huskies star Donovan Clingan is having a solid rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 5.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 53.7% field goal shooting.
However, on Tuesday, the first-year 7-foot-2 big man suffered a devastating ankle injury against the Brooklyn Nets that could sideline him for several games.
After failing to swat a Noah Clowney layup at the rim with under two minutes to go in the contest, Clingan landed awkwardly on the hardwood and didn’t attempt to get back on his feet instantly.
Clingan hasn't played a setback-free brand of basketball in Year 1.
The two-time NCAA champion was diagnosed with a grade 2 MCL sprain in late November before falling victim to the injury bug again in mid-January.
At UConn, Clingan’s health wasn’t a massive issue under Dan Hurley, as the dynamic shot-altering center appeared in 74 contests during his two-year collegiate career.
That said, Clingan missed multiple games with the Huskies last season due to a foot injury, which likely didn’t raise any red flags then.
With Clingan’s game being predicated on thriving in pick-and-roll situations and sliding over from the weak side to assist his perimeter-oriented teammates, it’s mildly concerning that the 20-year-old rookie has dealt with two lower body injuries so far this season.
Hopefully, the UConn legend will return to the hardwood soon and continue to exhibit promise in the big leagues.
