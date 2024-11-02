Former UConn Star Drops 23 Points For Pelicans In Bounce-Back Win Over Pacers
Former UConn Huskies star Jordan Hawkins helped get the New Orleans Pelicans back on track on Friday night.
The Pelicans started the year 2-0 but then dropped three straight. On Friday, New Orleans got back to .500 with a 125-118 home victory over the Indiana Pacers.
Hawkins scored 23 points in 37 minutes to go along with four rebounds and an assist. Hawkins had a nearly identical stat line for the Pelicans on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors: 23 points, four rebounds and an assist, albeit in a loss.
Hawkins was in the starting lineup for New Orleans on Friday, something which will continue for at least another couple of weeks while CJ McCollum recovers from a right adductor strain.
Hawkins normally comes off the bench for the Pelicans, a role that places him in early Sixth Man of the Year discussions based on his production so far in 2024-25.
The season is young, but Hawkins has looked like one of the more reliable bench scorers in the NBA.\
Hawkins won a national championship in 2023 at UConn under Dan Hurley.
