Former UConn Star Drops 23 Points For Pelicans In Bounce-Back Win Over Pacers

The former Huskies star is a way-too-early candidate for Sixth Man of the Year

Former UConn Huskies star Jordan Hawkins helped get the New Orleans Pelicans back on track on Friday night.

The Pelicans started the year 2-0 but then dropped three straight. On Friday, New Orleans got back to .500 with a 125-118 home victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Hawkins scored 23 points in 37 minutes to go along with four rebounds and an assist. Hawkins had a nearly identical stat line for the Pelicans on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors: 23 points, four rebounds and an assist, albeit in a loss.

Hawkins was in the starting lineup for New Orleans on Friday, something which will continue for at least another couple of weeks while CJ McCollum recovers from a right adductor strain.

Hawkins normally comes off the bench for the Pelicans, a role that places him in early Sixth Man of the Year discussions based on his production so far in 2024-25.

The season is young, but Hawkins has looked like one of the more reliable bench scorers in the NBA.\

Hawkins won a national championship in 2023 at UConn under Dan Hurley.

