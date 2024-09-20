Former UConn Star Has Enormous WNBA Moment In Front Of Geno Auriemma
A former UConn Huskies star arrived on the WNBA scene with her first points in the league on Thursday night.
23-year-old Nika Mühl was drafted by the Seattle Storm with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.
Mühl made a name for herself at UConn with elite defense and passing. She won two Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards as a Husky. Mühl is also the undisputed assist leader in UConn women’s hoops history. She has the most career assists in program history (686) and holds the program record for assists in a single season (284) and single game (15).
Mühl’s first WNBA points as a member of the Storm on Thursday — which came off a halfcourt steal from Mühl — were aptly captured by UConn on SNY, via X.
“Nika Mühl scored her first WNBA points tonight in classic Nika fashion,” the post said. “To make it even better, Geno Auriemma is at tonight’s game.”
Mǔhl is looking like the next WNBA star to come out of Auriemma’s historically dominant UConn program.
Mühl, who hails from Croatia, has said that Auriemma’s effort to visit Croatia and spend time with her during the recruiting process convinced her to attend UConn.
