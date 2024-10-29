Former UConn Star Has Ridiculous Shooting Percentages In EuroLeague So Far
A former UConn Huskies point guard is on fire right now in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
Former Husky Shabazz Napier — who won two national championships at UConn — joined FC Bayern Munich this season and has been shooting the ball at absurd percentages.
Through five games in the EuroLeague, Napier is shooting 52.6 percent on two-point field goals, 53.6 percent on threes, and 93.8 percent from the line in 23 minutes per game.
Napier has also turned on the star power during big games. He dropped 25 against European power Real Madrid and more recently scored 27 in a thrilling victory over Paris.
Napier is joined on Bayern Munich by his former teammate at UConn, Niels Giffey, who also won two national titles alongside Napier.
Napier, 33, has had a successful pro career that has taken him all over the globe. After playing in the NBA between 2014 and 2020, Napier took his talents overseas and has played on teams in Russia, Mexico, Italy, Serbia, and now Germany.
Napier is one of the greatest UConn players of all time, and it’s nice to see him continuing to ball out on the world stage.
