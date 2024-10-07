Former UConn Star Leads All Scorers In Pelicans Preseason Opener
As the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic opened their preseasons against one another on Monday, a former UConn Huskies shooting guard was the game’s leading scorer.
Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins scored 18 points on 5-for-8 from the field (2-for-5 from three) and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Hawkins also had two blocks and two assists in the game.
New Orleans’ Zion Williams was the second-highest scorer in the game with 16 points, followed by Orlando’s Paolo Banchero with 15.
Hawkins, 22, was selected at No. 14 overall by New Orleans in the 2023 NBA draft. Hawkins averaged an impressive 17.3 minutes per game in his rookie season with the Pelicans, appearing in 67 games total (10 starts).
Based on his hot start on Friday, Hawkins could be ready to make a jump in his second season.
New Orleans is evidently happy with Hawkins’s progression as a player so far, seeing as the Pelicans picked up the six-foot-five guard’s option last week, keeping Hawkins with the team through 2025-26.
Hawkins is one of nine former UConn players on an NBA contract currently, joining Andre Drummond (Philadelphia 76ers), Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers), Adama Sanogo (Chicago Bulls, two-way), Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies, two-way), Tristen Newtown (Indiana Pacers, two-way), and Tyrese Martin (Brooklyn Nets, Exhibit 10).
More NCAA: UConn Five-Star Shooting Guard Target Will Announce Decision October 23