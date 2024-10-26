Former UConn Star, National Champion Signs Endorsement Deal With Jordan Brand
A former UConn Huskies star has signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.
San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle has been displaying his all-around game of late, and now he’s earned himself a shoe and apparel deal with Jordan.
The former national champion guard under Dan Hurley is joined in Jordan’s newest rookie class by signees Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers), Ja’Kobe Walter (Toronto Raptors), and Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers).
Castle was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft by the Spurs. He put in a strong preseason for San Antonio and figures to be a fixture in the rising team’s rotation this season.
Castle was recently praised by Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich. Castle is one of the most ready-now rookies this season and should be a top candidate to watch for Rookie of the Year.
Jordan Brand has quickly become a premier landing spot for NBA stars. Jordan already boasts Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), and Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) among its brand representatives.
