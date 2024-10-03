Former UConn Star, No. 14 Overall Pick Reportedly Tears ACL Overseas
A former UConn Huskies star reportedly tore her ACL during a professional game in Turkey on Thursday.
23-year-old guard Nika Mühl — drafted at No. 14 overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA draft — traveled to Turkey after the recent conclusion of her WNBA season to begin playing for Besiktas HDI Sigorta of the Turkish Super League. It is not uncommon for WNBA players like Mühl to play overseas during the WNBA offseason.
Unfortunately for Mühl, her Turkish season has come to an abrupt end, as she suffered a torn ACL during a game on Thursday, as revealed by Besiktas CEO Özkan Arseven.
Mühl, one of the most promising young guards in the world, now faces a challenging period of rehabilitation ahead.
The defensive-minded rising star recently scored her first WNBA points for the Storm with her college coach, Geno Auriemma, in attendance.
Mühl left UConn as the program’s assist leader (686 in her career) and won two Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards during her time in Storrs.
Mühl is a native of Croatia. She will have her home nation — as well as all of Huskies Nation — behind her during what is hopefully a smooth and successful road to recovery.
