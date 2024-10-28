Huskies Report

Former UConn Star Off To Incredible Start To New NBA Season With Pelicans

The former Huskies shooting guard is barely missing so far this year

Colin Keane

A former UConn Huskies star is on fire right now for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans are off to a 2-1 start to the NBA season. Perhaps their most improved player is shooting guard Jordan Hawkins, who appears to have taken a leap this season.

Hawkins averaged 8.3 points per game last season (his rookie year), but he’s scoring 18.0 points per game this season through three games on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and a ridiculous 52.9 percent from three.

“Hawk” is also pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game, up from 2.4 last year.

If the former national champion guard under Dan Hurley keeps up anything close to this pace, he’ll surely be in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year.

The Pelicans picked up the option on the third year of Hawkins’s contract this offseason. He had a great preseason and has now kept the momentum going to start the 2024-25 regular season slate.

Hawkins will no doubt be targeted by various teams as a trade asset this season. New Orleans would be wise to do anything it can to hold onto the six-foot-five sharpshooter, who still hasn’t turned 23 years old. 

