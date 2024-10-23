Former UConn Star Provides Hilarious Answer To Question About Next NBA Finals
Will a former UConn Huskies player win an NBA championship in 2025?
UConn has nine former players currently on an NBA roster, so there’s not a bad chance. Andre Drummond of the Philadelphia 76ers or Andre Jackson Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks probably have the highest odds among the nine.
The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics don’t feature any UConn players on their roster, which feels wrong.
The Celtics won’t be repeating, though, at least according to former Huskies guard and two-time national champion Shabazz Napier, who was recently posed an interview question about who will win the 2025 NBA Finals.
Napier apparently doesn’t believe any of the NBA’s 30 teams will come away with a ring in 2025, but rather that the UConn Huskies will somehow win the NBA championship.
Napier gave his humorous answer as part of a media post for Bayern Munich, Napier’s current professional team that he joined this season. Napier has excelled with Bayern Munich so far this year, recently dropping 25 points in a clutch win over Paris.
The 2024-25 UConn Huskies will by all accounts not be participating in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which might disappoint Napier.
