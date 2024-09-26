Former UConn Star Sets New WNBA Record With Playoff Scoring Explosion
Has any college team in sports contributed more to the pros than UConn Huskies women’s basketball?
UConn women have dominated in the WNBA for years, and this past week provided the latest example. Former UConn All-American Napheesa Collier — now a four-time WNBA All-Star with the Minnesota Lynx — exploded for 80 points over two playoff games, ending the Phoenix Mercury’s season in the process.
With 38 points in Game 1 and 42 points in Game 2 versus Phoenix, Collier became the first player in WNBA history to score 35-plus points in consecutive playoff games, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.
Collier and the Lynx now move on to the WNBA Semifinals, where they will face the Connecticut Sun.
Collier is putting together a ridiculous season in 2024, which only adds to an already notable career. Collier was named an All-Star for the fourth time this season and was awarded the AP WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Collier has averaged 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 160 games for the Lynx over six seasons since being drafted by Minnesota at No. 6 overall in the 2019 WNBA draft.
Collier, 28, has also excelled in overseas competition.
Game 1 between the Lynx and Sun is on Sunday. Connecticut will be faced with the task of containing Collier, something that has looked impossible of late.
