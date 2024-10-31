Former UConn Two-Time National Champion Retires From German National Team
A former two-time national champion with the UConn Huskies has announced his retirement from the German National Team.
Niels Giffey, who was a part of UConn’s 2011 and 2014 national title teams, will reportedly continue to play professionally for FC Bayern Munich.
X account @GlobalHuskies shared the news about Giffey on Wednesday.
“After 118 appearances, 2 Olympics, a European championship, and World Cup, Niels Giffey retires from German National Team: “I made this decision because I want to spend more time with my family and have different summers,” the post said.
Daily Campus’ Sam Calhoun also chimed in on the Giffey news.
“UConn legend Niels Giffey retires from the German national team. Seems like he’s still going to play for Bayern Munich,” Calhoun said.
Giffey, 33, is currently joined on Bayern Munich by his former teammate at UConn, Shabazz Napier.
Giffey has had a winning career professionally in Germany. He is a three-time Basketball Bundesliga champion (2020, 2021, 2024) and four-time German Supercup champion (2016, 2020, 2023, 2024).
Giffey’s contract with Bayern Munich expires after the current 2024-25 season.
