Former UConn Wing Outplays Lottery Pick To Earn Two-Way Contract With Nets
You can tally another career accomplishment for a former UConn Huskies/Dan Hurley player.
After joining the Brooklyn Nets on a tenuous Exhibit 10 contract, former UConn wing Tyrese Martin has earned a two-way contract from Brooklyn, according to a new report from USA Today’s Michael Scotto.
“The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-way contract with Tyrese Martin, Scotto said.
“Martin earned the two-way spot by impressing the Nets during an open training camp competition and through the preseason.”
The announcement of Martin’s two-way deal comes at the same time that Brooklyn revealed it has waived former No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes and former No. 41 overall pick Amari Bailey.
Apparently, Martin convinced the Nets that he was more valuable than either Hayes or Bailey.
The NBA training camp and preseason period is a brutal experience for fringe NBA guys like Martin, Bailey and now Hayes. You find yourself in a stressful, daily battle for a roster spot against the world’s best basketball players, all starving and desperate for an opportunity.
Guys like Martin who turn Exhibit 10 opportunities into a more secure deal should not be taken for granted. It means Martin walked through the fire of competition and came out victorious against players who are rated above him.
Then again, such an outcome isn't surprising coming from a Hurley player.
Martin played under Hurley at both Rhode Island and UConn during his college career.
