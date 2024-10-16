Has UConn Recruit Revealed Commitment To Huskies Before Big Announcement?
A UConn Huskies target may have revealed he’s committing to UConn before making his official announcement.
Seven-foot center Eric Reibe will formally announce his decision on Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET via 247 Sports’ live stream.
The elite center prospect out of Potomac, Maryland is choosing between UConn, Kansas, Creighton, Oregon, and Indiana.
But has Reibe already revealed that he’s chosen UConn?
X user @TheHuskyReport_ made an interesting observation in the wee hours of Wednesday morning: Reibe has followed pretty much the entire current UConn roster and coaching staff on Instagram.
This includes head coach Dan Hurley, associate head coach Kimani Young, assistant coach Luke Murray, Jayden Ross, Alex Karaban, Aidan Mahaney, Solo Ball, Liam McNeeley, former Huskies star Donovan Clingan, and 2025 Huskies commit Darius Adams.
It appears that Dan Hurley has indeed landed his second commitment from the 2025 class.
Reibe is a legitimate NBA prospect who will immediately contribute.
More NCAA: UConn Sophomore Excels On Both Ends In Exhibition Victory Over Rhode Island