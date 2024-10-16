Huskies Report

Has UConn Recruit Revealed Commitment To Huskies Before Big Announcement?

The elite prospect has followed a bunch of UConn's current players on Instagram

Colin Keane

Mitchell Layton / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
In this story:

A UConn Huskies target may have revealed he’s committing to UConn before making his official announcement.

Seven-foot center Eric Reibe will formally announce his decision on Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET via 247 Sports’ live stream.

The elite center prospect out of Potomac, Maryland is choosing between UConn, Kansas, Creighton, Oregon, and Indiana.

But has Reibe already revealed that he’s chosen UConn?

X user @TheHuskyReport_ made an interesting observation in the wee hours of Wednesday morning: Reibe has followed pretty much the entire current UConn roster and coaching staff on Instagram. 

This includes head coach Dan Hurley, associate head coach Kimani Young, assistant coach Luke Murray, Jayden Ross, Alex Karaban, Aidan Mahaney, Solo Ball, Liam McNeeley, former Huskies star Donovan Clingan, and 2025 Huskies commit Darius Adams.

It appears that Dan Hurley has indeed landed his second commitment from the 2025 class.

Reibe is a legitimate NBA prospect who will immediately contribute.

More NCAA: UConn Sophomore Excels On Both Ends In Exhibition Victory Over Rhode Island

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "UConn Huskies On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "UConn Huskies On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org