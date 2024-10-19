Is This UConn Freshman Receiving Too Much Hype Before The Season?
UConn Huskies freshman wing Liam McNeeley is receiving a crazy amount of hype heading into the season.
The acclaim surrounding McNeeley is coming from both inside and outside UConn’s locker room.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has not been hesitant to praise McNeeley, calling the five-star wing this week the best freshman he’s recruited to UConn and in a previous interview saying that McNeeley is built for the big stage.
FOX Sports’ John Fanta, one of college basketball’s leading media voices, has also heaped compliments upon McNeeley.
Fanta recently suggested that McNeeley could be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft.
On Friday, Fanta included McNeeley on his list of five Big East newcomers to watch this season.
“Liam McNeeley, a national champion at Montverde Academy,” Fanta said. “I believe he will be the Big East preseason freshman of the year. This kid is a sharpshooter from downtown.”
“Dan Hurley loves to get perimeter shot makers open looks. McNeeley will make an immediate impact and a big one.”
Is McNeeley receiving too much renown too soon?
Hurley told reporters after Monday’s exhibition versus Rhode Island that McNeeley was too amped up for the game and needs to relax moving forward.
McNeeley is the highest-rated high school player that Hurley has landed at UConn, and he’s reportedly been as good as advertised thus far in practice.
