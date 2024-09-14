Should Red Sox Take Shot On UConn Alumni With Playoff Hopes Going Down?
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is just a few weeks away from ending and the Boston Red Sox's chances of making the playoffs aren't great right now.
Boston has struggled in the second half of the season. One of the biggest reasons for the team's struggles certainly has been due to the bullpen. Boston's bullpen has struggled and currently is ranked 26th in baseball with a 4.55 ERA.
At this point, it wouldn't hurt to add pretty much anyone. Boston has tried to make changes but things haven't worked out in its favor. Because of this, it could make some sense to consider a reunion with a University of Connecticut alumni.
Former UConn pitcher Matt Barnes currently is available on the open market and already has plenty of experience with the Red Sox. He was selected by Boston in the first round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. Barnes began his big league career with Boston in 2014 and spent the first nine seasons of his career in town.
Barnes was an integral part of Boston's bullpen and earned his lone All-Star nod with the team in 2021. Things haven't gone his way since then, but at this point, a reunion could make sense. Boston is looking to make up ground in the standings and at this point, anything could help. The Red Sox are familiar with Barnes and he would be cheap. Why not consider a move?
