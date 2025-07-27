UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Closing in on Rookie Record
UConn legend Paige Bueckers is putting together an incredible rookie season in the WNBA. Bueckers, who was named an All-Star, is closing in on another rookie record.
She now has the second-most games by a rookie in WNBA history with 15+ points and five+ assists. In 20 games this season, Bueckers is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She is shooting 45 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three.
The Dallas Wings took Bueckers with the number one pick in the WNBA Draft after an incredible career at UConn.
In four seasons with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals. She shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from behind the arc. Bueckers helped lead UConn to win the National Championship earlier this year.
The 23-year-old put together a storybook college career and is off to a great start in her WNBA career.
With Bueckers' scoring and playmaking, she is taking the league by storm. If the UConn legend can continue her elite play, she will take home the Rookie of the Year award.
