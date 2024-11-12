Former UConn Five-Star Recruit Commits To John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks
A former UConn Huskies five-star recruit in the 2025 class has committed to John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Once upon a time before UConn had four commitments in the 2025 class (including three top-30 recruits in the nation), the Huskies were heavily pursuing five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas.
Thomas is the No. 11 player in the nation according to 247 Sports, and he’s headed to play for Calipari and the Razorbacks. The news on Thomas was announced by all major outlets on Monday, including ESPN’s Shams Charania.
“Five-star Meleek Thomas of Overtime Elite – ranked in the top 10 of the 2025 high school class – has committed to the University of Arkansas and coach John Calipari, he told ESPN,” Charania said.
Calipari previously received a commitment from elite point guard Darius Acuff Jr., ranked No. 5 overall in the 2025 class by 247 Sports. Acuff and Thomas should form a formidable backcourt next season for Arkansas.
UConn’s incoming combination of No. 16 ranked player Braylon Mullins and No. 22 Darius Adams is the only other 2025 backcourt that compares with Arkansas’ backcourt of Acuff and Thomas from a rankings standpoint.
Acuff and Thomas are expected to be one-and-done players for Calipari.
