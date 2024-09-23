UConn Offers No. 4 Overall Recruit From 2026 Class: 'Dawg On Both Ends'
The UConn Huskies have offered a scholarship to one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class.
On Sunday, news surfaced via Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria that UConn offered 2026 five-star combo guard Caleb Holt. Holt himself shared the announcement on his X page.
Holt is a six-foot-five, 200-pound guard out of Huntsville, Alabama. From an athleticism and body frame standpoint, Holt has drawn comparisons to a young Jimmy Butler. He was introduced as a member of the 2024 USA Men's U17 National Team this past June alongside AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and other elite prospects.
Also in June, On3’s Jamie Shaw ranked Holt as the second-best performer at USA Basketball U17 Training Camp (behind only Dybantsa).
Last October, 247 Sports’ Brandon Jenkins gave a rave review of Holt after watching him during the USA Basketball Junior National Team mini-camp.
“Top-five sophomore Caleb Holt has been dominant throughout the weekend,” Jenkins said. “He plays with a scorers mentality and has been a dawg on both ends of the floor. One of the younger players who has helped himself tremendously.”
Virtually every major program is all-in on Holt, and UConn is the latest to join the race.
