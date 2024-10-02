Top-20 UConn Target Enters 'Decision-Making Mode', Will Commit In October
The UConn Huskies could receive another enormous commitment from the 2025 class this month.
Dan Hurley’s championship program landed elite combo guard Darius Adams on Monday, marking UConn’s first signing from the 2025 class.
Now, another special guard, Braylon Mullins, is approaching a decision, with UConn, North Carolina, and Indiana still reportedly in play.
Mullins recently crossed Kentucky off his list. The sharpshooter will likely announce his choice in October, according to a new report from 247 Sports’ Dushawn London.
“(Mullins) is done with his official visits and is now in decision-making mode,” London said.
“The 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard from Indiana is ranked No. 16 in the 2025 class. He is down to North Carolina, UConn, and Indiana heading into the final stretch of his recruitment.”
Mullins also provided 247 Sports with a possible timeline for his announcement.
“I’m going to commit sometime in October,” Mullins said, per London. “I go to fall break next weekend. After that, I'll think more about it. I'm expecting it to happen probably three weeks to a month or the middle of October.”
Mullins has been compared to Cam Spencer.
Will Mullins use UConn and Hurley as a launchpad to the NBA as Spencer did, or will he stay closer to home?
