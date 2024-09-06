Huskies Report

UConn Alum Forces Patrick Mahomes Interception In Chiefs-Ravens Opener

The Huskies watched one of their own come up big as the new NFL season began

Colin Keane

Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

As the NFL season got underway on Thursday night, a UConn Huskies alum found himself in the center of the action.

Former Huskies defensive tackle Travis Jones — now a member of the Baltimore Ravens — pressured Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes into throwing an interception late in the second quarter, Mahomes’s first of the season.

Jones, who was selected by the Ravens at No. 76 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, ended the game with two solo tackles, although Baltimore was unable to pull off the opening night upset.

Jones’s game-changing play was a proud moment for Huskies Nation, which is still reeling from watching the current UConn football team turn in a disappointing effort in Week 1 of the college football season versus Maryland.

Jones’s entire young NFL career thus far has been a source of pride for UConn. He appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens last season, compiling 20 solo tackes and 16 assisted tackles, with five QB hits among them. Jones also played in 15 games (three starts) during his rookie season with Baltimore and made 14 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and two QB hits.

The 24-year-old Jones started last night for Baltimore, much to the Ravens’ benefit.

More NCAAF: UConn Unafraid To Use QB2 In Week 2: 'Our Players Trust Him And Respect Him'

Published
Colin Keane

COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "UConn Huskies On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "UConn Huskies On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org