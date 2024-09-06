UConn Alum Forces Patrick Mahomes Interception In Chiefs-Ravens Opener
As the NFL season got underway on Thursday night, a UConn Huskies alum found himself in the center of the action.
Former Huskies defensive tackle Travis Jones — now a member of the Baltimore Ravens — pressured Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes into throwing an interception late in the second quarter, Mahomes’s first of the season.
Jones, who was selected by the Ravens at No. 76 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, ended the game with two solo tackles, although Baltimore was unable to pull off the opening night upset.
Jones’s game-changing play was a proud moment for Huskies Nation, which is still reeling from watching the current UConn football team turn in a disappointing effort in Week 1 of the college football season versus Maryland.
Jones’s entire young NFL career thus far has been a source of pride for UConn. He appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens last season, compiling 20 solo tackes and 16 assisted tackles, with five QB hits among them. Jones also played in 15 games (three starts) during his rookie season with Baltimore and made 14 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and two QB hits.
The 24-year-old Jones started last night for Baltimore, much to the Ravens’ benefit.
More NCAAF: UConn Unafraid To Use QB2 In Week 2: 'Our Players Trust Him And Respect Him'