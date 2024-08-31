UConn Could Surprisingly Face Quarterback Controversy Heading Into Week 2
The UConn Huskies were thoroughly outclassed on Saturday versus Maryland at College Park, although the day did provide some revelations for Huskies head coach Jim Mora.
Among those discoveries was the play of backup senior quarterback Joseph Fagnano, who was responsible for UConn’s only touchdown of the day on a pass to transfer TJ Sheffield.
Mora was adamant during the past week that he and UConn’s coaching staff were putting their full support behind sophomore starting quarterback Nick Evers, but Evers found himself sidelined during the second half versus Maryland.
Was Mora simply benching Evers because the game was out of hand, or was he trying to get a good look at Fagnano for consideration as the starter moving forward? It was probably a little bit of both, but Evers didn’t help his case by failing to engineer a scoring drive on Saturday.
Mora communicated that Week 1 was going to be a learning experience for his new-look Huskies, and he was certainly accurate in his forecast.
UConn shouldn’t be discouraged by losing to a superior opponent on the road, and Mora’s football team has the opportunity to bounce back next week versus Merrimack. Who exactly will be taking snaps under center to start the game could be up in the air.
