UConn Elite Big Man Target To Announce Commitment Decision Wednesday
The UConn Huskies might receive their second commitment from the 2025 class on Wednesday.
Seven-foot center prospect Eric Reibe out of Potomac, Maryland will be announcing his decision via live stream (247 Sports) at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.
247 Sports’ Adam Finkelstein revealed on Sunday that a decision from Reibe was imminent.
“Eric Reibe, one of the top big men in the national class of 2025, will announce his college commitment on Wednesday at 3:30 pm,” Finkelstein said.
Reibe has narrowed down his list to UConn, Indiana, Kansas, Oregon, and Creighton heading into his announcement.
Reports that Reibe was leaning toward Kansas were refuted in September.
Reibe has praised UConn’s player development, pointing specifically to Donovan Clingan becoming the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.
Dan Hurley and staff have gone all-in on Reibe, meeting with him multiple times in recent weeks, on top of Reibe’s official visit to Storrs. Hurley even met with Reibe directly after stopping in at the White House for UConn’s championship celebration.
Reibe is a stretch-five who would fit perfectly in UConn’s system. Huskies Nation will be refreshing their timelines starting at 3:30 on Wednesday.
