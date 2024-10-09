UConn Five-Star Big Man Target Trims List, Talks Huskies Player Development
One of the best centers in the 2025 class has trimmed his list to five, and the UConn Huskies remain in play.
According to a new update from Stockrisers’ Jake Weingarten, five-star big man Eric Reibe is down to five schools.
“Eric Reibe is down to Kansas, UConn, Oregon, Indiana, and Creighton,” Weingarten revealed on Tuesday.
Reibe also spoke with Stockrisers about what he saw as the advantages of each of his choice schools. When discussing UConn, Reibe pointed to head coach Dan Hurley’s ability to develop players, particularly Donovan Clingan.
“What stands out about UConn is their player development, especially with Clingan,” Reibe said, per Weingarten. “Their play style also fits me, using me for handoffs, pick and rolls, pops, and playmaking. Coach Hurley‘s training environment and recent championships speak for themselves.”
Reibe has all the makings of an NBA big. He’s a seven-foot lefty who can stretch the floor with his three-point range, and he’s comfortable handling the ball in various offensive actions.
Will Reibe take his talents to Storrs and become the next lottery pick produced by Hurley?
