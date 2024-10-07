UConn Five-Star Shooting Guard Target Will Announce Decision October 23
The UConn Huskies are about to find out if they are landing one of the nation’s top shooting guards.
UConn recently inked its first commitment of the 2025 class in gifted combo guard Darius Adams out of New Jersey.
Now, Dan Hurley and the Huskies are on the verge of learning whether or not five-star Braylon Mullins out of Indiana will also commit to UConn.
The six-foot-four shooting guard has shot up the rankings over the last calendar year and is currently the No. 16 player in the nation according to 247 Sports.
Mullins has trimmed his list to Indiana, North Carolina, and UConn. On Monday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Mullins will announce his college choice on October 23.
It’s long been assumed that Mullins will lean towards staying close to home, meaning that Indiana has been viewed as the favorite, but that’s mere conjecture. No one in Mullins’s camp has indicated why UConn or North Carolina aren’t just as likely landing spots.
From an objective standpoint, it’s easy to argue why UConn would be the wisest choice for Mullins for the advancement of his NBA draft stock over the next 24 months.
