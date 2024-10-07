UConn Freshman Surprisingly Predicted To Be 'Top-5 To 7 Pick In The NBA Draft'
The UConn Huskies might have another one-and-done on their hands.
Information from trusted college basketball analyst John Fanta (Fox Sports) indicates that UConn’s freshman wing Liam McNeeley looks like a high lottery pick during practices in Storrs.
Fanta recently discussed McNeeley on One Shining Podcast with Tate Frazier (The Ringer).
“Liam McNeeley is a top-five to seven pick in the NBA draft,” Fanta said. “I think he will have a Reed Sheppard-like season, in terms of production. … I really believe in this kid, and everything I’m getting out of Storrs … is that there’s some practices where he’s the best player on the floor.”
McNeeley would be just the third one-and-done lottery pick in program history, albeit the second in two years. Stephon Castle was selected at No. 4 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA draft after playing one season at UConn.
McNeeley has been attached to draft buzz since his senior year of high school, par for the course for a five-star recruit of his caliber.
Still, Fanta’s words carry weight, as do Dan Hurley’s recent suggestions that McNeeley is “built” for the pressure of big-time basketball.
If McNeeley ends up being as good (or better) than advertised, UConn could have a real chance at a three-peat.
