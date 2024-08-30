UConn Guard Reveals Team’s Unique Loyalty To Dan Hurley: ‘Definitely Unmatched’
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley generated national shockwaves this summer as he reportedly mulled an offer from the Los Angeles Lakers.
It was Hurley’s decision to return to UConn, however, that will generate the largest impact, at least from the perspective of his players.
In a new interview, UConn sophomore combo-guard Solo Ball described how the 2024-25 Huskies have already established elite chemistry, which is a function of the players’ relationship with Hurley.
“We got a tight-knit locker room already,” Ball said.
“It’s a much different vibe with Coach Hurley coming back, and it just shows that he really believes in us and his loyalty to us is unmatched. Our loyalty to him is definitely unmatched. … Championship culture is much more than basketball.”
Ball’s indication that Hurley’s impact extends beyond basketball points to one of the most important qualities of the two-time National Champion head coach.
The best coaches in sports have a way of transcending the game within which they operate and reaching their players on a personal level that translates to life beyond the court.
In the basketball universe, Gregg Popovich is a coach with that quality in spades. Hurley’s father, legendary high school coach Bob Hurley, is another example.
Now, it appears that Dan Hurley is carrying the torch.
More NCAAB: Hurley Discusses Transfer Portal, 'UConn Way' During Coaches Road Show